New Strong Buy Stocks for September 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cerence CRNC: This company which provides A.I. powered assistants and innovations for connected and autonomous vehicles, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.0% over the last 60 day.

Cerence Inc. Price and Consensus

Cerence Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cerence Inc. Quote

Ubiquiti UI: This company which offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Ubiquiti Inc. Price and Consensus

Ubiquiti Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ubiquiti Inc. Quote

LSI Industries LYTS: This image solutions company which combines integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.0% over the last 60 days.

LSI Industries Inc. Price and Consensus

LSI Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | LSI Industries Inc. Quote

MI Homes MHO: This company which is one of nation's leading builders of single-family homes, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

FIRST MID BNCSH FMBH: This company which provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance principally in Illinois, Missouri, and Texas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.