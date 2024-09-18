New Strong Buy Stocks for September 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

SharkNinja, Inc. SN: This is a diversified, product design and technology company which creates lifestyle solutions through products for consumers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Alexander's ALX: This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 day.

Popular BPOP: This diversified, publicly owned bank holding company which has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico operating numerous branches and automated teller machines, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Arcadis ARCAY: This international company that provides consultancy, planning, architectural design, engineering and management services for infrastructure, environment and buildings, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

J. Sainsbury JSAIY: This leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

