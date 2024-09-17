New Strong Buy Stocks for September 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

DXP Enterprises DXPE: This company which is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

DXP Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote

The Progressive PGR: This company which is a leading independent agency writer of private passenger auto coverage, and the market share leader for the motorcycle products since 1998, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 day.

The Progressive Corporation Price and Consensus

The Progressive Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Progressive Corporation Quote

SK Telecom Co. SKM: This company which is the world's first commercial CDMA digital cellular service, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote

Axis Capital Holdings AXS: This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide basis, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM: This leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-consensus-chart | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.