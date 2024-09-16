New Strong Buy Stocks for September 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Opera Limited OPRA: This company which provides web browsers, Opera News, an AI-driven content discovery platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Canon CAJPY: This company which is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This company which operates through subsidiaries within segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

OFG Bancorp OFG: This financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Pathward Financial, Inc. CASH: This company which provides banking products and services principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 day.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

