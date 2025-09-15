New Strong Buy Stocks for September 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ranger Energy Services RNGR: This company which is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.5% over the last 60 days.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Quote

Stride LRN: This company which is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Stride, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stride, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stride, Inc. Quote

BorgWarner BWA: This company which is a global leader in clean and efficient technology solutions required for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 day.

BorgWarner Inc. Price and Consensus

BorgWarner Inc. price-consensus-chart | BorgWarner Inc. Quote

KT KT: This telecommunication company which provides mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

KT Corporation Price and Consensus

KT Corporation price-consensus-chart | KT Corporation Quote

Embecta Corp. EMBC: This pure-play diabetes care company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Embecta Corp. Price and Consensus

Embecta Corp. price-consensus-chart | Embecta Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KT Corporation (KT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stride, Inc. (LRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.