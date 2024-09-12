New Strong Buy Stocks for September 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM: This payment processing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Affirm Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Affirm Holdings, Inc. Quote

Southside Bancshares, Inc. SBSI: This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

LSI Industries Inc. LYTS: This lighting and display solutions manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

LSI Industries Inc. Price and Consensus

LSI Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | LSI Industries Inc. Quote

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM: This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-consensus-chart | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA: This healthcare holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus

HCA Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HCA Healthcare, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.