New Strong Buy Stocks for October 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX: This commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company which is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies targeting rare and difficult-to-treat diseases, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cirrus Logic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote

HCI Group HCI: This company which is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

HCI Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

HCI Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HCI Group, Inc. Quote

DXC Technology DXC: This company which is the world’s second largest end-to-end IT services provider which offers a broad array of professional services to clients in the global, commercial and government markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 day.

DXC Technology Company. Price and Consensus

DXC Technology Company. price-consensus-chart | DXC Technology Company. Quote

Charles River Associates CRAI: This company which is one of the leading global consulting firms, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Charles River Associates Price and Consensus

Charles River Associates price-consensus-chart | Charles River Associates Quote

Cirrus Logic CRUS: This company which is a fabless semiconductor supplier, which develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cirrus Logic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

