New Strong Buy Stocks for October 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Kubota Corporation KUBTY: This equipment manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.

Kubota Corp. Price and Consensus

Kubota Corp. price-consensus-chart | Kubota Corp. Quote

Omnicell, Inc. OMCL: This pharmaceutical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Omnicell, Inc. Price and Consensus

Omnicell, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Omnicell, Inc. Quote

PDF Solutions, Inc. PDFS: This semiconductor IP company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

PDF Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

PDF Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PDF Solutions, Inc. Quote

Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY: This airline holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Ryanair Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Ryanair Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Ryanair Holdings PLC Quote

Hilltop Holdings Inc. HTH: This business and consumer banking services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Hilltop Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hilltop Holdings Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kubota Corp. (KUBTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.