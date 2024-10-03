New Strong Buy Stocks for October 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Carnival Corporation & plc CCL: This leisure travel services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Carnival Corporation Price and Consensus
Carnival Corporation price-consensus-chart | Carnival Corporation Quote
TransMedics Group, Inc. TMDX: This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
TransMedics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
TransMedics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TransMedics Group, Inc. Quote
Community Financial System, Inc. CBU: This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Community Financial System, Inc. Price and Consensus
Community Financial System, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Financial System, Inc. Quote
RWE Aktiengesellschaft RWEOY: This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
RWE AG Price and Consensus
RWE AG price-consensus-chart | RWE AG Quote
adidas AG ADDYY: This sportswear company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Adidas AG Price and Consensus
Adidas AG price-consensus-chart | Adidas AG Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report
Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Adidas AG (ADDYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU) : Free Stock Analysis Report
RWE AG (RWEOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.