New Strong Buy Stocks for October 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Carnival Corporation & plc CCL: This leisure travel services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Carnival Corporation Price and Consensus

Carnival Corporation price-consensus-chart | Carnival Corporation Quote

TransMedics Group, Inc. TMDX: This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

TransMedics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

TransMedics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TransMedics Group, Inc. Quote

Community Financial System, Inc. CBU: This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Community Financial System, Inc. Price and Consensus

Community Financial System, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Financial System, Inc. Quote

RWE Aktiengesellschaft RWEOY: This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

RWE AG Price and Consensus

RWE AG price-consensus-chart | RWE AG Quote

adidas AG ADDYY: This sportswear company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Adidas AG Price and Consensus

Adidas AG price-consensus-chart | Adidas AG Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

