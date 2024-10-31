New Strong Buy Stocks for October 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
HealthStream, Inc. HSTM: This healthcare software solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
HealthStream, Inc. Price and Consensus
HealthStream, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HealthStream, Inc. Quote
Matson, Inc. MATX: This ocean transportation and logistics provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus
Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote
Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA: This mineral exploration and development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Orla Mining Ltd. Price and Consensus
Orla Mining Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orla Mining Ltd. Quote
Moody's Corporation MCO: This integrated risk management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Moody's Corporation Price and Consensus
Moody's Corporation price-consensus-chart | Moody's Corporation Quote
Southwest Airlines Co. LUV: This airline company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 195.7% over the last 60 days.
Southwest Airlines Co. Price and Consensus
Southwest Airlines Co. price-consensus-chart | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report
Moody's Corporation (MCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Matson, Inc. (MATX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.