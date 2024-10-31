New Strong Buy Stocks for October 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

HealthStream, Inc. HSTM: This healthcare software solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

HealthStream, Inc. Price and Consensus

HealthStream, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HealthStream, Inc. Quote

Matson, Inc. MATX: This ocean transportation and logistics provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote

Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA: This mineral exploration and development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Orla Mining Ltd. Price and Consensus

Orla Mining Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orla Mining Ltd. Quote

Moody's Corporation MCO: This integrated risk management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Moody's Corporation Price and Consensus

Moody's Corporation price-consensus-chart | Moody's Corporation Quote

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV: This airline company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 195.7% over the last 60 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. Price and Consensus

Southwest Airlines Co. price-consensus-chart | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Moody's Corporation (MCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matson, Inc. (MATX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.