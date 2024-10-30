New Strong Buy Stocks for October 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Clipper Realty CLPR: This real estate investment trust which specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V. VLRS: This company which provides aircraft transportation services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.

Synchrony Financial SYF: This nation’s premier consumer financial services companies which offers a wide range of credit products through a diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and health and wellness providers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Orix Corp Ads IX: This diversified financial services institution which has diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Plexus PLXS: This company which is a leading provider of electronic contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in a wide range of industries, including Healthcare/Life Sciences, Industrial and Aerospace/Defense market sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 day.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

