New Strong Buy Stocks for October 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Greenland Technologies GTEC: This company which is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.1% over the last 60 days.

Iamgold IAG: This international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.9% over the last 60 days.

AAC Technologies AACAY: This company which is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Matson MATX: This ocean transportation and logistics company which offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 day.

Torrid Holdings CURV: This company which is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

