New Strong Buy Stocks for October 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Clipper Realty CLPR: This real estate investment trust which specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

The Greenbrier Companies GBX: This company which is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Travelzoo TZOO: This internet media company which engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Rogers Communication RCI: This company which provides cable television, high-speed Internet access, and video retailing through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rogers Cable and Telecom, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Impinj PI: This company which is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 day.

Zacks Investment Research

