New Strong Buy Stocks for October 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC: This gold exploration and development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA: This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Orla Mining Ltd. Price and Consensus

Orla Mining Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orla Mining Ltd. Quote

Carvana Co. CVNA: This e-commerce platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Carvana Co. Price and Consensus

Carvana Co. price-consensus-chart | Carvana Co. Quote

CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA: This restaurant chain company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

CAVA Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CAVA Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CAVA Group, Inc. Quote

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. AVAH: This diversified home care platform company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.