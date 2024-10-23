New Strong Buy Stocks for October 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT: This designer clothing rental company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. DSGR: This specialty distribution company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON: This integrated fitness platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. ENLV: This clinical-stage immunotherapy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation GTEC: This material handling solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

