New Strong Buy Stocks for October 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Matson MATX: This ocean transportation and logistics company which offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

AAC Technologies AACAY: This company which is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Torrid Holdings CURV: This company which is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Rush Enterprises RUSHA: This company which operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Orla Mining ORLA: This company which is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 day.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

