New Strong Buy Stocks for October 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CoreCard Corporation CCRD: This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

CoreCard Corporation Price and Consensus

CoreCard Corporation price-consensus-chart | CoreCard Corporation Quote

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD: This dredging company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Price and Consensus

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation price-consensus-chart | Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Quote

LSI Industries Inc. LYTS: This lighting and display solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

LSI Industries Inc. Price and Consensus

LSI Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | LSI Industries Inc. Quote

OppFi Inc. OPFI: This fintech company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.

OppFi Inc. Price and Consensus

OppFi Inc. price-consensus-chart | OppFi Inc. Quote

AngloGold Ashanti plc AU: This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti PLC Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti PLC price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti PLC Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.