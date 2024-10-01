New Strong Buy Stocks for October 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CoreCard Corporation CCRD: This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD: This dredging company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
LSI Industries Inc. LYTS: This lighting and display solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
OppFi Inc. OPFI: This fintech company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.
AngloGold Ashanti plc AU: This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
