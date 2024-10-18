New Strong Buy Stocks for October 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Hyster-Yale, Inc. HY: This lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

HashiCorp, Inc. HCP: This multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 92.9% over the last 60 days.

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY: This medical cannabis products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM: This unified communications platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ERIC: This mobile connectivity solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

