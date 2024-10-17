New Strong Buy Stocks for October 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. LGTY: This software applications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Carvana Co. CVNA: This e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

HireQuest, Inc. HQI: This company that provides temporary staffing solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Nexxen International Ltd. NEXN: This company that provides an end-to-end software platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 46.9% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive Corporation PGR: This property-casualty insurance products and related services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

