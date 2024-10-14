New Strong Buy Stocks for October 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
HireQuest, Inc. HQI: This company that provides temporary staffing solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Clipper Realty Inc. CLPR: This real estate company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. HIVE: This miner and seller of digital currencies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.2% over the last 60 days.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. DMAC: This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 7.9% over the last 60 days.
IAMGOLD Corporation IAG: This intermediate gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
