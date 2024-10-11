New Strong Buy Stocks for October 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ageas AGESY: This international insurance company which offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Ageas SA Price and Consensus

Ageas SA price-consensus-chart | Ageas SA Quote

Intapp INTA: This company which is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Intapp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Intapp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intapp, Inc. Quote

StepStone Group STEP: This company which is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

StepStone Group Inc. Price and Consensus

StepStone Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StepStone Group Inc. Quote

Torrid Holdings CURV: This company which is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Torrid Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Torrid Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Torrid Holdings Inc. Quote

Maximus MMS: This company which operates government health and human services programs globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 day.

Maximus, Inc. Price and Consensus

Maximus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Maximus, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

