New Strong Buy Stocks for Oct. 31: PMT, NWG, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust PMT: This real estate investment trust which operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

NatWest Group NWG: This banking and financial services company which, provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Phibro Animal Health PAHC: This leading global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company which, provides a broad range of products for food animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle and aquaculture, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Centene CNC: This well-diversified healthcare company that primarily provides a set of services to the government sponsored healthcare programs, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 day.

ACNB ACNB: This company which operates as a provider of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

