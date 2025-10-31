New Strong Buy Stocks for Oct. 31: PMT, NWG, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust PMT: This real estate investment trust which operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price and Consensus
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Quote
NatWest Group NWG: This banking and financial services company which, provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
NatWest Group plc Price and Consensus
NatWest Group plc price-consensus-chart | NatWest Group plc Quote
Phibro Animal Health PAHC: This leading global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company which, provides a broad range of products for food animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle and aquaculture, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation Price and Consensus
Phibro Animal Health Corporation price-consensus-chart | Phibro Animal Health Corporation Quote
Centene CNC: This well-diversified healthcare company that primarily provides a set of services to the government sponsored healthcare programs, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 day.
Centene Corporation Price and Consensus
Centene Corporation price-consensus-chart | Centene Corporation Quote
ACNB ACNB: This company which operates as a provider of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
ACNB Corporation Price and Consensus
ACNB Corporation price-consensus-chart | ACNB Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include
Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience
Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip
Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market
Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth
Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
ACNB Corporation (ACNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
NatWest Group plc (NWG) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.