New Strong Buy Stocks for Oct. 30: HTBK, HCA, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Heritage Commerce Corp HTBK: This bank holding company which, offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory, accounts receivable, equipment loans and other deposit and non-deposit banking services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

HCA HEALTHCARE HCA: This company which, is the largest non-governmental operator of acute care hospitals in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Futu Holdings FUTU: This technology company which, offers a digitized brokerage platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Five Below FIVE: This specialty value chain retailer, that provides a wide range of premium quality and trendy merchandise for $5 or below, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 day.

Eagle Bancorp Montana EBMT: This bank holding company for American Federal Savings Bank, that provides retail banking services in the south-central portion of Montana, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

