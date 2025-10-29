New Strong Buy Stocks for Oct. 29: FIX, TCBX, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Comfort Systems USA FIX: This company, which is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Third Coast Bancshares TCBX: This commercially focused bank holding company which, offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Simulations Plus SLP: This company which, is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 day.

Horizon Bancorp IN HBNC: This bank holding company which, is engaged in a full-service commercial bank, offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Seagate Technology STX: This company which, is engaged in the provision of data storage technology and infrastructure solutions in Singapore, United States, Netherlands, and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

