New Strong Buy Stocks for Oct. 28: NCNO, VRT, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

nCino NCNO: This company, which is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv VRT: This company, which is a leading global provider of critical digital infrastructure and services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Bread Financial BFH: This tech-forward financial services company which offers simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 day.

Medpace MEDP: This company which is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

MasterCraft Boat MCFT: This company which designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

