New Strong Buy Stocks for Oct. 27: AEO, COF, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
American Eagle Outfitters AEO: This company, which is a specialty retailer of casual apparel, accessories and footwear for men and women, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.3% over the last 60 day.
Capital One Financial COF: This company, which offers a wide range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients across the United States through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
General Motors GM: This company, which is one of the world’s largest automakers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Energy Company CRGY: This independent oil and natural gas company which acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB: This internally managed hotel investment company which acquires and invests in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
