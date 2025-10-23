New Strong Buy Stocks for Oct. 23: MQ, GES and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Marqeta, Inc. MQ: This card issuing platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.

Guess?, Inc. GES: This apparel and accessories company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV: This insurance services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. CMMB: This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70% over the last 60 days.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PARR: This energy and infrastructure business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

