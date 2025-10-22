New Strong Buy Stocks for Oct. 22: XPL, UVE and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Solitario Resources Corp. XPL: This precious metal, zinc, and other base metal exploration-stage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Solitario Resources Corp. Price and Consensus
Solitario Resources Corp. price-consensus-chart | Solitario Resources Corp. Quote
CTO Realty Growth, Inc. CTO: This publicly traded real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Price and Consensus
CTO Realty Growth, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Quote
Maximus, Inc. MMS: This business process services provider to the public sector has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Maximus, Inc. Price and Consensus
Maximus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Maximus, Inc. Quote
Gold Fields Limited GFI: This gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus
Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. UVE: This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.8% over the last 60 days.
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC Price and Consensus
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC price-consensus-chart | UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here
The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Gold Fields Limited (GFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Maximus, Inc. (MMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Solitario Resources Corp. (XPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.