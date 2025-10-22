New Strong Buy Stocks for Oct. 22: XPL, UVE and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Solitario Resources Corp. XPL: This precious metal, zinc, and other base metal exploration-stage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. CTO: This publicly traded real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Maximus, Inc. MMS: This business process services provider to the public sector has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields Limited GFI: This gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. UVE: This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.8% over the last 60 days.

