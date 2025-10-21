New Strong Buy Stocks for Oct. 21: NEM, AS and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Newmont Corporation NEM: This producer and explorer of gold and other metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Royal Bank of Canada RY: This diversified financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Amer Sports, Inc. AS: This sports and outdoor brands company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Verastem, Inc. VSTM: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.

Sono-Tek Corporation SOTK: This precision ultrasonic coating systems company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

