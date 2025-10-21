New Strong Buy Stocks for Oct. 21: NEM, AS and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Newmont Corporation NEM: This producer and explorer of gold and other metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Newmont Corporation Price and Consensus
Newmont Corporation price-consensus-chart | Newmont Corporation Quote
Royal Bank of Canada RY: This diversified financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Royal Bank Of Canada Price and Consensus
Royal Bank Of Canada price-consensus-chart | Royal Bank Of Canada Quote
Amer Sports, Inc. AS: This sports and outdoor brands company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Amer Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus
Amer Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amer Sports, Inc. Quote
Verastem, Inc. VSTM: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.
Verastem, Inc. Price and Consensus
Verastem, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Verastem, Inc. Quote
Sono-Tek Corporation SOTK: This precision ultrasonic coating systems company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.
Sono-Tek Corporation Price and Consensus
Sono-Tek Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sono-Tek Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.