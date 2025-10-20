New Strong Buy Stocks for Oct. 20: SSRM, KGC, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Silver Standard Resources Inc. SSRM: This precious metal resource properties mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Silver Standard Resources Inc. Price and Consensus

Silver Standard Resources Inc. price-consensus-chart | Silver Standard Resources Inc. Quote

HF Sinclair Corporation DINO: This independent energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.6% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair Corporation Price and Consensus

HF Sinclair Corporation price-consensus-chart | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote

Polaris Inc. PII: This manufacturer of powersports vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70% over the last 60 days.

Polaris Inc. Price and Consensus

Polaris Inc. price-consensus-chart | Polaris Inc. Quote

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC: This gold-mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

Perpetua Resources Corp. PPTA: This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.

Perpetua Resources Corp. Price and Consensus

Perpetua Resources Corp. price-consensus-chart | Perpetua Resources Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Polaris Inc. (PII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.