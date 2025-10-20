New Strong Buy Stocks for Oct. 20: SSRM, KGC, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Silver Standard Resources Inc. SSRM: This precious metal resource properties mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
HF Sinclair Corporation DINO: This independent energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.6% over the last 60 days.
Polaris Inc. PII: This manufacturer of powersports vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70% over the last 60 days.
Kinross Gold Corporation KGC: This gold-mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Perpetua Resources Corp. PPTA: This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
