New Strong Buy Stocks for Oct. 17: W, TSCDY, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Wayfair W: This company, which is one of the world's leading online sellers of home goods products, consisting of furniture and home decor, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Tesco TSCDY: This company, which is the UK's largest retailer and one of the world's leading international retailers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

MillerKnoll MLKN: This company, which provides design solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 day.

Grocery Outlet GO: This company, which is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products that are sold through a network of independently owned and operated stores, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

ABB ABBNY: This leading technology company, which offers products and services used in automated manufacturing, providing digital solutions, electrification of industry and transport and enhancing productivity, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

