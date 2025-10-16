New Strong Buy Stocks for Oct. 16: LASR, PLAB, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

nLight LASR: This company, which provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Photronics PLAB: This company, which is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Weatherford International WFRD: This company, which offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 day.

California Resources CRC: This oil and natural gas exploration and production company, which is principally based in California, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Dycom Industries DY: This specialty contracting firm operating in the telecom industry, which provides diverse services such as engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for the cable and telephone companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

