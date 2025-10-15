New Strong Buy Stocks for Oct. 15: GES, AGX, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Guess GES: This company, which designs, markets, distributes and licenses casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children as per the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 day.

Argan AGX: This company, which provides inside premise wiring services to the federal government and also provides underground and aerial construction services and splicing to major telecommunications and utilities customers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Elbit Systems ESLT: This company, which is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

MillerKnoll MLKN: This company, which provides design solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

UBS UBS: This company, which has a pre-eminent global wealth management businesses and universal bank in Switzerland along with global asset management business and investment bank, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

