New Strong Buy Stocks for Oct. 14: HBM, GCT, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

HudBay Minerals HBM: This mining company, which is engaged in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 day.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT: This company, which is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Weatherford International WFRD: This company, which offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Maximus MMS: This company, which operates government health and human services programs globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Jackson Financial JXN: This company, which is U.S. retirement services provider with a diverse portfolio of differentiated products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

