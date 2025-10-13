New Strong Buy Stocks for Oct. 13: RELL, W, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Richardson Electronics RELL: This company, which is a global provider of Engineered Solutions for its customers' needs through product manufacturing, systems integration, prototype design and manufacture, testing and logistics, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 52.9% over the last 60 days.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Quote

Wayfair W: This company, which is one of the world's leading online sellers of home goods products, consisting of furniture and home decor, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 day.

Wayfair Inc. Price and Consensus

Wayfair Inc. price-consensus-chart | Wayfair Inc. Quote

Flexsteel Industries FLXS: This company, which is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of a broad line of quality upholstered furniture for residential, commercial, and recreational vehicle seating use, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Quote

Encore Capital Group ECPG: This international specialty finance company, which provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital Group Inc Price and Consensus

Encore Capital Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote

Assurant AIZ: This company, which is a global provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets, protecting where people live and the goods they buy, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Assurant, Inc. Price and Consensus

Assurant, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Assurant, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wayfair Inc. (W) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.