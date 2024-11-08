New Strong Buy Stocks for November 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sappi Limited SPPJY: This wood fiber-based renewable resources company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Sappi Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sappi Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sappi Ltd. Quote

Flushing Financial Corporation FFIC: This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Flushing Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Flushing Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote

CorMedix Inc. CRMD: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

CorMedix Inc Price and Consensus

CorMedix Inc price-consensus-chart | CorMedix Inc Quote

NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR: This connectivity solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

NETGEAR, Inc. Price and Consensus

NETGEAR, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NETGEAR, Inc. Quote

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. AACAY: This investment holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.