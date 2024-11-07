New Strong Buy Stocks for November 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Moody's Corporation MCO: This integrated risk assessment firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS: This life sciences company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.3% over the last 60 days.
LivaNova PLC LIVN: This medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.
Frontdoor, Inc. FTDR: This home warranties company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS: This Japanese restaurant chain has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
