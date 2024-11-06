New Strong Buy Stocks for November 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA: This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Orla Mining Ltd. Price and Consensus

Orla Mining Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orla Mining Ltd. Quote

Swedbank AB (publ) SWDBY: This banking products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Swedbank AB Price and Consensus

Swedbank AB price-consensus-chart | Swedbank AB Quote

Sumco Corporation SUOPY: This maker of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

SUMCO Price and Consensus

SUMCO price-consensus-chart | SUMCO Quote

Harrow, Inc. HROW: This eyecare pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 164.3% over the last 60 days.

Harrow, Inc. Price and Consensus

Harrow, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harrow, Inc. Quote

Clipper Realty Inc. CLPR: This real estate company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

Clipper Realty Inc. Price and Consensus

Clipper Realty Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clipper Realty Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Swedbank AB (SWDBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SUMCO (SUOPY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harrow, Inc. (HROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.