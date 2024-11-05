New Strong Buy Stocks for November 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

American Assets Trust, Inc. AAT: This self-administered real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. QUAD: This marketing solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated CORT: This drugmaker for severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Comerica Incorporated CMA: This company that provides financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

ADT Inc. ADT: This smart home solutions providing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

