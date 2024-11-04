New Strong Buy Stocks for November 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. CFFN: This holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Capitol Federal Financial Price and Consensus

Capitol Federal Financial price-consensus-chart | Capitol Federal Financial Quote

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación VLRS: This air transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

NB Bancorp, Inc. NBBK: This bank holding company for Needham Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

NB Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

NB Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NB Bancorp, Inc. Quote

GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS: This genomics-related diagnostic and information services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68% over the last 60 days.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

GeneDx Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | GeneDx Holdings Corp. Quote

Isabella Bank Corporation ISBA: This bank holding company for Isabella Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Isabella Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Isabella Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Isabella Bank Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

