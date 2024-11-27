New Strong Buy Stocks for November 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Gap, Inc. GAP: This apparel retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

The Gap, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Gap, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Gap, Inc. Quote

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom equipment manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

Xperi Inc. XPER: This consumer and entertainment technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.1% over the last 60 days.

Xperi Inc. Price and Consensus

Xperi Inc. price-consensus-chart | Xperi Inc. Quote

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA: This company which provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Zebra Technologies Corporation Price and Consensus

Zebra Technologies Corporation price-consensus-chart | Zebra Technologies Corporation Quote

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. GSBC: This bank holding company for Great Southern Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.