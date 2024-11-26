News & Insights

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 26th

November 26, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM: This container shipping provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.

monday.com Ltd. MNDY: This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. RSI: This online casino and sports betting company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.

UL Solutions Inc. ULS: This safety science company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

