New Strong Buy Stocks for November 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Donegal Group Inc. DGICA: This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.
Donegal Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Donegal Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Donegal Group, Inc. Quote
Scholastic Corporation SCHL: This children's publishing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Scholastic Corporation Price and Consensus
Scholastic Corporation price-consensus-chart | Scholastic Corporation Quote
Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom-engineered solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote
West Bancorporation, Inc. WTBA: This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
West Bancorporation, Inc. Price and Consensus
West Bancorporation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | West Bancorporation, Inc. Quote
Xperi Inc. XPER: This consumer and entertainment technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.1% over the last 60 days.
Xperi Inc. Price and Consensus
Xperi Inc. price-consensus-chart | Xperi Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"
Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.
This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report
Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Xperi Inc. (XPER) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.