New Strong Buy Stocks for November 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Amphenol Corporation APH: This electronics manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation WAB: This rail equipment and services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

BellRing Brands, Inc. BRBR: This nutrition products provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. REZI: This building systems solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. PINE: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.