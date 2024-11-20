New Strong Buy Stocks for November 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Astronics Corporation ATRO: This aerospace and defense company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Astronics Corporation Price and Consensus

Astronics Corporation price-consensus-chart | Astronics Corporation Quote

Amer Sports, Inc. AS: This sportswear company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Amer Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amer Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amer Sports, Inc. Quote

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. BAM: This real estate investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Price and Consensus

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Quote

Shopify Inc. SHOP: This commerce company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Shopify Inc. Price and Consensus

Shopify Inc. price-consensus-chart | Shopify Inc. Quote

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited FIHL: This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

