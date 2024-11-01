New Strong Buy Stocks for November 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Champion Homes, Inc. SKY: This company which designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.8% over the last 60 days.

Champion Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Champion Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Champion Homes, Inc. Quote

American Assets Trust AAT: This real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 day.

American Assets Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Assets Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Assets Trust, Inc. Quote

Sotherly Hotels SOHO: This real estate investment trust which is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. Price and Consensus

Sotherly Hotels Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sotherly Hotels Inc. Quote

Tenet Healthcare THC: This investor-owned health care services company, which owns and operates general hospitals and related health care facilities for urban and rural communities in numerous states, and has offices in California and Florida, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price and Consensus

Tenet Healthcare Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote

Leidos LDOS: This global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Leidos Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Leidos Holdings, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Champion Homes, Inc. (SKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.