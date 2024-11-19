New Strong Buy Stocks for November 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Imperial Brands PLC IMBBY: This tobacco company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. ALRM: This Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Dropbox, Inc. DBX: This content collaboration platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR: This asset management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. DFH: This holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

