New Strong Buy Stocks for November 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Upland Software, Inc. UPLD: This cloud-based software applications provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. VLRS: This air transportation services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.4% over the last 60 days.

Under Armour, Inc. UAA: This athletic wear company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Flushing Financial Corporation FFIC: This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Angi Inc. ANGI: This home service professionals’ provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 300% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.