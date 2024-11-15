New Strong Buy Stocks for November 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Federated Hermes, Inc. FHI: This global asset manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus
Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote
Raymond James Financial, Inc. RJF: This diversified financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Raymond James Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Raymond James Financial, Inc. Quote
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS: This space-based cellular broadband network provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Price and Consensus
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Quote
Applied Digital Corporation APLD: This digital infrastructure and cloud solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.3% over the last 60 days.
Applied Digital Corporation Price and Consensus
Applied Digital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Applied Digital Corporation Quote
Spero Therapeutics, Inc.SPRO: This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
