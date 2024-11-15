New Strong Buy Stocks for November 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Federated Hermes, Inc. FHI: This global asset manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote

Raymond James Financial, Inc. RJF: This diversified financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Raymond James Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Raymond James Financial, Inc. Quote

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS: This space-based cellular broadband network provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Price and Consensus

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Quote

Applied Digital Corporation APLD: This digital infrastructure and cloud solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.3% over the last 60 days.

Applied Digital Corporation Price and Consensus

Applied Digital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Applied Digital Corporation Quote

Spero Therapeutics, Inc.SPRO: This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.

Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.