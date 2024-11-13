New Strong Buy Stocks for November 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
UBS Group AG UBS: This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.
Kingstone Companies, Inc. KINS: This property and casualty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36% over the last 60 days.
HUYA Inc. HUYA: This live-streaming company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Payoneer Global Inc.PAYO: This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.
Toast, Inc. TOST: This cloud-based digital technology platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.