New Strong Buy Stocks for November 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

UBS Group AG UBS: This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.

Kingstone Companies, Inc. KINS: This property and casualty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36% over the last 60 days.

HUYA Inc. HUYA: This live-streaming company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Payoneer Global Inc.PAYO: This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

Toast, Inc. TOST: This cloud-based digital technology platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

